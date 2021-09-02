India Vs Eng 4th Test: England Asks India to Bat After Winning Toss

In the fourth Test match between India and England, Joe Root won the toss and invited India to bat at The Oval on Thursday.

India made two changes to their lineup. Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur replace Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, who are both out with injuries.

England has replaced Jos Buttler and Sam Curran with Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.

In the third Test match of the first innings, India was all-out for just 78 runs. Even though the players tried to make up the score in the second innings, it didn’t work out.

England had the upper hand in the last game, winning by an innings against Kohli's team. As the series is at 1-1, the competition will heat up, and both teams will strive to win the match.

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli( C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Chesteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(VC), Rishab Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, MD Siraj