India vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India will face Litton Das' Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series from December 4, 2022, at Shree Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka at 12:30 PM IST. The Men in Blue are visiting Bangladesh for the first time since 2015. They will be without the usual skipper Tamim Iqbal, who has a groyne ailment.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted Das the captaincy duties, while Shoriful Islam has been named to the squad because Taskin Ahmed would be unavailable for the ODI as well. On the Indian side, Mohammad Shami was ruled out of the series due to a hand injury. Umran Malik has been named as Mohammad Shami's replacement.

Rain god is not supporting to the fans and players as a few T20 World Cup 2022 matches and India and New Zealand matches were abandoned due to rain. Speaking of weather Conditions at Dhaka, fans can expect clear skies and nonstop cricket action closer to home.

