India vs Bangladesh 2022 Test Squad, Telecast Channel In India and Schedule

IND vs BAN Test: After losing the ODI series, India will play a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on January 14. If India wins this Test series, the Men in Blue will get much-needed points for the World Test Championship.

Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a thumb injury sustained in the second ODI. Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, as well as all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are also out of the Test series. KL Rahul will captain the squad, with Cheteshwar Pujara serving as his deputy. Abhimanyu Easwaran, an uncapped batsman, has been picked as Rohit's successor. Navdeep Saini and Jaydev Unadkat have also been named to the 17-man team.

When will India vs Bangladesh Test Series begin?

The first Test match of the two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to play on December 14.

At what does the match start?

India vs Bangladesh's first Test match will begin at 9 AM IST.

Where can I watch the Test Series between India and Bangladesh?

On TV: Sony Sports will teleacst the Test series

Online: The live streaming will be broadcast on SonyLiv App

Squads:

India Squad:

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Bangladesh Squad:

Mahmudul Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (C), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque.

