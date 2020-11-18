NEW DELHI: Team India will be sporting new jerseys designed by MPL Sports, in the upcoming Tour of Australia-2020-21. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Tuesday announced its three-year partnership with Mobile Premier League (MPL) Sports, a sports merchandise brand, as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team.The partnership deal will be from November 2020 to December 2023.

As part of a three-year deal, MPL Sports designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women’s and the Under-19 INDIAN cricket teams.

Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans at affordable prices.

As per the BCCI, the partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally.

The India Vs Australia full-fledged series will commence from November 27 and it will end on January 19.The 3 ODIs will be played on November 27, 29 and December 2, followed by the T20Is on December 4, 6 and 8.

Test Series Schedule: The first Test is set to be played under lights from December 17 to 21 at the Adelaide Oval. The second is the Boxing Day Test, which will be at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The third Test will be at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7 to 11 and the final Test at the Gabba from January 15 to 19.

The Team is already in Australia and undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period as part of the COVID-19 protocol.