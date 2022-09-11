India vs Australia 1st T20I Tickets Price: Where and How to Buy

India is set to play three-match T20I series against begin on September 20. Fans will be excited to see their favourite hitters in action, especially now that great Indian batter Virat Kohli has returned to form. The three-match series will be India's final opportunity to fine-tune their final T20 World Cup team.

India will play six Twenty20 Internationals before flying to Australia for the much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2022, which begins in October. Following the three T20Is against Australia, India will host South Africa for a three-match T20I series as well as three one-day internationals.

The 1st T20I is at Mohali followed by Nagpur, and Hyderabad. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness their favorite players' knocks. For India- Australia T20I series tickets have been released.

How to buy Tickets for the 1st T20I at Mohali:

The tickets can be buy at PayTym Insider. Student discounts are available on tickets, however, they must be purchased at the counter. Tickets for students are not available online. One student ticket will cost Rs 300.

Get ready to buy your tickets for India vs Australia - T20 Match 🏏 Online sale of tickets will start from September 11 at Insider/Patym app. Only Students tickets at discounted rate @ Rs 300 are available at PCA counters (Student ID is required).#IndvAus @gulzarchahal @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QIyDBkxqnl — Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) September 9, 2022

Tickets for the second and third T20I are also available on the PayTym Insider app.

