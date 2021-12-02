India Tour Of South Africa May Be Delayed Due To Omicron: Reports

Due to the threat of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, India's tour of South Africa may be postponed by one week. A BCCI official stated on Thursday that both boards are in regular contact and that the decision would be made with the safety of the players in mind.

"We are postponing the series by a week owing to the danger of the Omicron Covid variant, and we are waiting for the Indian government's approval; both boards are in regular contact, and everything is being considered. Our players' health and safety are of the highest priority, "said the official.

Next month, India will play three Tests, three ODIs, and four T20Is in South Africa, beginning on December 17.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, has previously stated that the BCCI should speak with the government before sending the cricket team to South Africa, where a new COVID-19 variation has arisen.

Meanwhile, India A players are in Bloemfontein for a series against South Africa A.