India Tour of South Africa From This Date

India will visit South Africa on December 17 for a big all-format series. There will be three ICC World Test Championships Tests beginning on December 17, followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) which begin on January 11, and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) which will take place on January 19.

After touring South Africa in 2018, India will travel to South Africa after three years.

Also Read: Private Jet to Fly RCB players Kohli, Siraj

Based on the Indian team's current record, this looks to be the perfect moment for them to play a three-match Test series in South Africa, a place where they have yet to win a series.

The first and third Tests will be held in Johannesburg, while the second will be held at Centurion. After hosting the first ODI, Paarl will host a pair of T20Is. Cape Town, on the other hand, will host two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and two Twenty-Twenty-Innings (T20Is) in January 2022.

India Tour Of SouthAfrica Schedule:

Test Matches:

1st Test: Johannesburg, December 17 to 21

2nd Test: Centurion, December 26 to 30

3rd Test: Johannesburg, January 3 to 7

ODI’s:

1st ODI: Paarl, January 11

2nd ODI: Cape Town, January 14

3rd ODI: Cape Town, January 16

T20I:

1st T20I: Cape Town, January 19

2nd T20I: Cape Town, January 21

3rd T20I: Paarl, January 23

4th T20I: Paarl, January 26