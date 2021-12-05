India Tour Of South Africa: BCCI Gives Nod To Series

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced that the Indian squad will travel to South Africa for three Tests and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). He also said that the T20Is will be played at a later date.

The tour was challenged when a new covid-19 strain, Omicron, emerged in South Africa. There was speculation that the series may be cut short, with a Test and a T20I being dropped. However, Shah has now announced that the only thing that will be postponed is the T20I series.

"BCCI has confirmed with CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs." The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date, " Shah stated in a statement.

The increase in cases in Gauteng province concerned both boards because the Indian team is slated to play the first two Tests there (Johannesburg). Because of the increasing number of cases, a recent Netherlands tour was also cancelled after the first ODI.

On the other hand, Cricket South Africa (CSA) declared on Saturday that the tour will follow the Covid-19 protocols, as outlined in the BSE regulations.

INDIA TOUR TO SOUTH AFRICA CONFIRMED ✅ CSA can confirm that the #SAvIND Tour will go ahead as originally planned but will be reduced 😁 3️⃣ Tests

3️⃣ ODIs The 4 T20I matches will be rescheduled in the new year#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/Kq6WY0fyuJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 4, 2021

India will now play three Tests and three ODIs during the visit, which begins on December 17 with the first Test in Johannesburg. The squad was also slated to play four Twenty20 Internationals, which have been postponed.