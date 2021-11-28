India Tour of South Africa 2021: Players Safety Important, Says BCCI Treasurer

As the Indian cricket team prepares to tour South Africa next month, Treasurer Arun Dhumal of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) assured that the Board is in regular contact with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to ensure that players' safety is taken care of amid the new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in the African country.

As of now, there is nothing to say. Both boards communicate on a regular basis. Both boards place a premium on player safety and health. "We are continuously monitoring the situation, and as soon as both teams believe anything has to be done, they will make a call," Dhumal said.

The treasurer also stated that crowds being permitted to watch the events live is a secondary consideration at the time, with the primary goal being to ensure that the games take place, which is scheduled to begin on December 17. The Indian squad is slated to play three Tests, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and four Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has stated that the BCCI must speak with the government before sending the squad to South Africa.

"Before sending a team to a country where a new COVID-19 version has developed, the BCCI should consult with the government. We would consider this if BCCI consults with us."Thakur was reported by ANI.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert to countries on November 26 following the classification of a new form of COVID-19 in South Africa. On November 27, WHO designated the novel COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 as "Omicron."