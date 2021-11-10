India vs New Zealand 2021: Sanju Samson's Cryptic Tweet Being Dropped

After the disappointing elimination from the ongoing T20 World Cup, the BCCI has released the next schedule for the Indian Cricket team on Tuesday.

The BCCI announced Rohit Sharma is the new Indian T20 captain for the series against New Zealand, which starts on November 17. Rahul Dravid also starts his role as Indian head coach with this series.

For the India tour of New Zealand, the BCCI has announced the squad. In that, Sanju Samson did not get a place.

Sanju Samson is one of the most talented young cricketers in Indian cricket. Sanju Samson made his debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Also Read: Star India TRPs Highest On T20 World Cup Match Between These Two Teams

He also played a One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka earlier this year in Colombo, where he scored 46 runs. A revelation in the IPL since he debuted for the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. In 121 T20 league matches, the 26-year-old has scored 3068 runs at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 134.21.

Despite the Royals' failure to make the playoffs, Samson managed to steal the show. In his career, he has also been outstanding for Kerala, his domestic team.

Samson has scored 4725 runs in 193 T20 matches, including three centuries and 29 half-centuries. However, despite his good numbers, the Indian team hasn't given him the benefit of the doubt.

Sanju Samson was not part of the T20 World Cup squad where India chose Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan. Sanju Samson was not called by the BCCI again in the New Zealand series.

After not getting a place in the Sanu Samson, he shared four pictures on Twitter where he is seen diving full-stretch near the boundary ropes. However, he did not caption the post.

Netizens started decoding the tweet, and JusticeforSanjuSamson is trending on Twitter.

One user wrote, "To tell @BCCI, not only for a wicket-keeping option, I can wonder even in ground fielding."

"Sanju, You are a superstar. It doesn't matter what selectors think about you, you deserve to be in the Indian team, wrote another user.