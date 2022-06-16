India Tour Of England: KL Rahul Will Miss Series, Set To Fly Abroad For Treatment; Report

Indian opener KL Rahul, who missed the ongoing series against South Africa due to injury, will also miss the forthcoming tour to England. Rahul, who was supposed to captain India in Rohit Sharma's absence, was ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa on the eve of the series due to a groin injury.

Based on reports, Rahul, who is currently under the doctor's observation at NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bangalore, would go to Germany for treatment. He will miss the rescheduled Test and six white-ball games (three ODIs and as many T20Is) against England next month.

Rahul, who scored 315 runs in four Tests at 39.38 against England last year, hasn't played for India since February, with his most recent Test outing coming against South Africa in January.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Pujara, KS Bharat, Navadeep Saini, and Prasidh Krishna departed for England. BCCI shared the players' travel pictures and it went viral in no time. After the T20I series against South Africa, Rohit Sharma will travel to England along with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.