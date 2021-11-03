India Toss Jinx at World Cup Continues

The third match for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup is against Afghanistan. It is a do-or-die match for India. Compared to India, the Afghans have a good record in this tournament. They won two matches and lost one against Pakistan.

In this tough fight, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made two changes. While Afghanistan did not make changes.

India's playing squad:

Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Virat Kohli (skipper)

Suryakumar Yadav

Rishab Pant (Wicket Keeper)

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shardul Thakur

Mohammad Shami

Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan Playing XI

Hazratullah Zazai

Mohammad Shahzad (wicket keeper)

Rahmatullah Gurbaz

Najibullah Zadran

Mohammad Nabi (Captain)

K Janat

Gulbadin Naib

Rashid Khan

Karim Janat

Naveen-ul-Haq

H Hasan