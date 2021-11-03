India Toss Jinx at World Cup Continues
The third match for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup is against Afghanistan. It is a do-or-die match for India. Compared to India, the Afghans have a good record in this tournament. They won two matches and lost one against Pakistan.
In this tough fight, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. India made two changes. While Afghanistan did not make changes.
India's playing squad:
Rohit Sharma
KL Rahul
Virat Kohli (skipper)
Suryakumar Yadav
Rishab Pant (Wicket Keeper)
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shardul Thakur
Mohammad Shami
Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan Playing XI
Hazratullah Zazai
Mohammad Shahzad (wicket keeper)
Rahmatullah Gurbaz
Najibullah Zadran
Mohammad Nabi (Captain)
K Janat
Gulbadin Naib
Rashid Khan
Karim Janat
Naveen-ul-Haq
H Hasan