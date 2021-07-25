India At Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu Advances To Second Round

Indian badminton player PV Sindhu faced Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in her first round on Sunday morning. Sindhu, the bright youngster, gave it her all in her first match, cruising to victory. This year, the former Olympic champion is aiming for a second gold medal.

PV Sindhu defeated Ksenia Polikarpova 21-7, 21-10 in her first round. Sindhu told the media after her match at Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, "It was a fairly simple match."

"Tokyo is a new beginning. You can't expect to be Superman or to win a medal again. It won't be like that since everybody will be in top form, said Sindhu. " With her first win, Sindhu has advanced to the second round.

