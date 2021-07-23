India at Tokyo Olympics: Deepika Kumari Qualifies For Round 1
The Olympic campaign kicked off at Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo on Friday (July 23). Star Indian archer Deepika Kumari finished ninth in the women's individual ranking round, securing an easy first-round encounter in the main event.
The results of the qualifying round are used to seed athletes and nation San (680) set an Olympic record with a score of 680 in the qualification round. Deepika will now face world No. 193 Karma of Bhutan, who finishes for the individual, the mixed team, and team competitions, determining their competition opponents.
In the following round, Deepika will face Bhutan's Bhu Karma. Deepika, who would be seeded 9th in the women's individual event, will now compete in the first elimination round against Bhutan's Bhu Karma, who is ranked 56th.
If Deepika makes it to the event's quarterfinals, she may meet top seed An San of South Korea on July 30.
