India at Tokyo Olympics 2021: Check Athletes, Sport They Are Competing in

It is just one more day before the Tokyo Olympics commences, an event where the athletes compete to win the medal in different sports and make their country proud. The players are all pumped up and ready for the competition. They are currently staying at the Olympic village. The games will start on July 23 and end on August 23.

Indian players have arrived in Tokyo. They trained and prepared for a long time. Many medals are expected this time in different games. After hockey, wrestling has been India's most successful Olympic sport. Through Hockey India won 11 Olympic medals out of India's total of 28, while wrestling took second place with five medals.

So the hopes are high that even this time Indian athletes will do well in Hockey, Wrestling, Boxing, and Badminton. We have Deepika Kumari in Archery, Mary Kom in Boxing, PV Sindhu in Badminton, and Vinesh Phogat in Wrestling. There are many players from our country that are expected to bring medals for the nation.

DISCIPLINES IN WHICH INDIA SENT PLAYERS

There are many events to look forward to as Indian athletes will be taking part in various competitions including Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Equestrian, Fencing, Field Hockey, Golf, Gymnastics, Judo, Rowing, Sailing, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Weightlifting, and wrestling.

Also, it is the first time in history that India will be taking part in Fencing and Equestrian. CA Bhavani Devi will be representing the country in Fencing and Fouaad Mirza has made the cut for Equestrian.

INDIAN PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

The games will begin on July 23 and this time we have boxer Mary Kom taking part as well. The champion wishes to win Gold Medal for the country as it's her final stint at the Olympics. This becomes more important for the boxer as it will be her last Olympics appearance.

People are also looking forward to PV Sindhu as she eyes the elusive gold medal in Badminton. Our bets are also on Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in Wrestling.