India at Tokyo Olympics 2020: Neeraj Chopra in Javelin Throw Finals

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who advanced to the finals with a "perfect throw," said on Wednesday that he will repeat his performance with a higher score to be in contention for India's first track-and-field medal at the Olympic Games.

Chopra, 23, became the first Indian javelin thrower who reached the finals with a magnificent throw of 86.65m, which put him on top of the Group A qualification.

He made the cut in a matter of seconds, putting the spear well above the direct qualifying mark of 83.50m on his first try.

"This is my first Olympic Games, and I feel very good. My warm-up performance wasn't great, but in the qualifying round, my first throw had a great angle and was a perfect throw," Chopra said after the game.

"Being my first Olympics, it will be a different feeling in the finals." We all train hard and are physically prepared, but I must also prepare psychologically," Chopra said

"I'll have to focus on the throw and aim to repeat this performance with a higher score," he concluded.