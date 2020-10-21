India Stops Zimbabwe Coach From Going To Pakistan

Determined not to yield any inch to the Pakistani establishment, the Government of India ensured that Zimbabwe coach and Indian cricketer Lalchand Rajput does not travel to Pakistan as part of the Pak-Zimbabwe test series.

The Indian Embassy in Harare has asked the Zimbabwe Cricket Board to exempt Lalchand Rajput from visiting Pakistan as India does not have cricketing ties with Pakistan. The exemption was sought under the ‘travel guidelines by the government for its citizens. The Zimbabwe Cricket Board has acceded to India’s request. As a result, coach Lalchand Rajput will skip the Pak tour, while the bowling coach will accompany the team.

India does not have cricketing ties with Pakistan in view of the tensions between the two countries. India has clearly said that there would be no diplomatic or sports relations with Pakistan as long as Pakistan incites terrorism in India.