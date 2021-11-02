India Still Has A Chance to Enter T20 World Cup Semi Finals, Conditions Apply

India is off to a bad start in the T20 World Cup 2021 with back-to-back defeats—one against Pakistan and another against New Zealand. Now, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai is getting ready to host another match in which India will take on Afghanistan.

Interestingly, India has won two practice matches before the tournament started. One was against Australia and another against England. However, Team India seems to have run out of luck in the Super 12 matches.

India lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets in their very first T20 World Cup Match and then by 8 wickets against New Zealand, much to the disappointment of cricket fans. Now, post two losses, India is virtually out of the semi-final round! However, there is still a chance for Virat Kohli led India to reach their goal.

The only way this can happen is if India can win the next three matches with a high Run Rate and hope that New Zealand loses one of the three matches it plays in the future.

If this happens, both India and New Zealand will be on par with 6 points and the T20 World Cup cricket team with the highest run rate will cruise into the semifinals. However, New Zealand may not have to put a fight against any of the teams it will face in the future. The only tough contest will be against Afghanistan while winning against teams like Scotland and Namibia will be a cakewalk for the team.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is at No.2 in the points table after beating Scotland and Namibia. The country has only lost against Pakistan as was the case with every team which has played against the Indian neighbour right now. Afghanistan will also have a tough contest with India in the upcoming match.