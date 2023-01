India Squad For New Zealand ODI, T20I Series and Test Squad For Australia

BCCI has announced the India ODI and T20I squad for New Zealand and the Test squad for Australia. Following the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India will play a three-match ODI series and three-match T20I series against New Zealand. Border Gavaskar Trophy will begin in February. If India wins in the Border Gavaskar Trophy the men in blue will qualify for the World Test Championship finals.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not place in the T20I team. Hardik Pandya will lead the T20I team and Suryakumar Yadav named as vice-captain. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play in the ODI and Test series. Prithvi Shaw gets placed in the T20I team.

Indian team T20 squad vs New Zealand:

Hardik Pandya (C), Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar

Indian ODI squad vs New Zealand:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umran Malik.

Indian team for first 2 Test vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

