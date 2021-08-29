India Shows Interest To Host Olympics 2036 2040: Says IOC Chief Thomas Bach

India is among a number of countries interested in hosting the Olympic Games in 2036, 2040, and maybe beyond, said International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach. The International Olympic Committee just confirmed that Brisbane will host the Summer Games in 2032.

"Despite the fact that Brisbane was chosen last month to host the 2032 Summer Games, the IOC has a waiting list of countries to host the Olympics in 2036, 2040, and even beyond," said Thomas Bach.

According to the reports, possible hosts include Indonesia, India, Germany, and Qatar.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), said that the IOA has shown an interest in hosting the showpiece event.

"In a video conference meeting of the IOC Commission before the Tokyo Olympics, IOA showed interest in hosting the Olympics in 2036 and beyond," Mehta added.

In March of this year, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia stated that the government would make every effort to modernize infrastructure to successfully bid for the 2048 Games, which would commemorate the 100th anniversary of independence.