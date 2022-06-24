India Schedule at U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup

Host India has been drawn in Group A for the U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup 2022, along with football giants Brazil, Morocco, and the United States.

The tournament will be held at Bhubaneshwar, Goa, and Navi Mumbai from October 11 to October 30. A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament which is divided into four groups.

India's campaign starts against the United States on October 11 (Tuesday) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Their second encounter will take place at the same site on October 14 (Friday) versus Morocco. The home team's last group stage match will be against Brazil on October 17.

The World Cup was intended to be held in India in 2020, however, the competition was cancelled owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.