India Schedule at CWG 2022

Commonwealth Games will commence from July 28 to August 8 at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, England. Around 5000 athletes from 72 nations will participate in 20 different sporting events. In this mega event, 214 Indian athletes are participating in 16 events. For the first time, Women's Cricket was added to the Commonwealth Games.

Billions of people's hopes had shattered when gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was out of the grand event due to injury. In 2018, Commonwealth Games India won 66 medals and hoping to increase the medal tally.

India's full schedule at Commonwealth Games:

July 29: Badminton Mixed Doubles- Ashwini Ponnappa, Sumeeth Reddy

July 30: Men's Marathon- Nitendra Singh Rawat

August 2:

Men's 3000 Steeplechase- Avinash Sable

Men's Long Jump- Murali Sreeshankar

Women's 100m hurdles- Jyothi

Women's discus throw- Navjeet Kaur

August 3:

Badminton Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap

Badminton Men's Single: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth

August 4:

Badminton Women's Doubles: Gayathri Gopichand, Treesa Jolly

Badminton Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty

August 5:

Men's Javelin throw: DP Manu, Rohit Yadav

Men's Triple Jump: Abdulla Abubakar, Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul

Men's 10Km Race Walk: Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kathi

Women's Javelin Throw: Annu Rani, Shilpa Rani

Women's Hammer Throw: Manju Bala Singh, Saritha Romith Singh

August 6:

Women's 10Km Race Walk: Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami

Women's 4x100 M Relay: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, In Somi, MV Alina

Women's Cricket:

July 29: India vs Australia

July 31: India vs Pakistan

August 3: India vs Barbados

India Men's Hockey Schedule:

July 31: India vs Ghana

August 1: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

August 4: India vs Wales

India Women's Hockey Schedule:

July 29: India vs Ghana

July 30: India vs Wales

August 2: India vs England

August 3: India vs Canada

Men's Boxing Preliminary Round of 32

July 30:

Amit Phangal (51kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

M Hussamuddin (57Kg) 4 AM - 6 AM

Thapa (63.5kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

Rohit Tokas (67kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

Sumit (75kg), 4 AM - 6 AM

Ashish Kumar (80kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

Sanjeet (92kg) 4 AM - 6 AM

Sagar (+92kg) 9 PM - 12 AM

Women's Boxing

July 30:

Nitu (48kg), 4 AM - 6 AM

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

Jaismine (60kg), 9 PM - 12 AM

Lovlina Borgohain (70 Kg) ,4 AM - 6 AM

Weightlifting:

July 30:

Mirabai Chanu (Women's 55 kg)

Sanketh Mahadev( Men's 55 Kg)

Rishikanta Singh ( Men's 55 Kg)

July 31:

Bindyarani Devi(Women's 59 Kg)

Lalrinnunga (Men's 67 Kg)

Acantha ( Men's 73 Kg)

August 1:

Papu Hazarika ( Women's 64 Kg)

Ajay Singh ( Men's 81 Kg)

August 2:

Usha Kumar ( Women's 87 Kg)

Purnima Pandey ( Women's 87+kg)

Vikas Thakur (Men's 96 Kg)

Venkat Rahul ( Men's 96 Kg)

Wrestling:

August 5:

Bajrang Punia (65 kg),

Deepak Punia (86 kg)

Mohit Grevel (125 kg)

Kakran (68kg)

Sakshi Malik (62kg)

August 6:

Ravi Dhaiya (57kg)

Naveen (74 kg)

Deepak (97 kg)

Pooja Gehlot (50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (53kg)

Divya Pooja Sihag (76kg)