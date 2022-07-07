Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's swansong appearance at Wimbledon ended on Wednesday. The Hyderabad-born tennis player lost to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the semi-finals in the mixed doubles event here.

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4 5-7 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.

"The tears, fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end ..it wasn't meant to be this time at Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular its been an honor to play here and win here over the last 20 years ..i will miss you Until we meet again," the 35 year old tennis star tweeted on Thursday.

In another tweet she shared how sports can take out one player- mentally, physically and emotionally. She also said that it gives so much in return for which she was grateful. Check out the tweet below.

Sport takes so much out of you ..

Mentally , physically, emotionally..

Sania Mirza's accomplishments

Sania Mirza (35) is India's most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies. She was aiming to complete a Career Slam in mixed doubles.

She won the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open with Mahesh Bhupathi and the 2014 US Open with Brazillian Bruno Soares.

This is Mirza's best mixed doubles performance at the All England Club. She had previously reached the quarterfinals in 2011, 2013 and 2015.Sania a six-time Grand Slam winner, had earlier announced that she would hang up her racquet at the conclusion of the 2022 season and confirmed that the 2022 season will be her last. Mirza after her opening-round loss in the women’s doubles event at the ongoing Australian Open made this statement at the post-match press conference.

Sania Mirza has now bid farewell to Wimbledon having won a women's doubles title in 2015, pairing Martina Hingis which was also shared by on the Wimbledon Twitter account.