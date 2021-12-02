India’s Golden Boy Pankaj Advani launches NFT with Colexion

New Delhi: The list of celebrities signing up with Asia’s largest licensed NFT marketplace Colexion is getting longer. India's most consistent sportsperson Pankaj Advani is among the latest to sign an agreement with Colexion.

The company is all set to launch the NFTs and the first set of Trump Card edition drop will be coming out in the first week of December.

Advani who has 24 World Championship titles to his name is much excited about his new partnership with Colexion. “I have been playing since a very young age. This will be a new thing for me to engage with. Decentralized technology is the future and I am ready to play in this new digital playground.” Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colexion Abhay Aggarwal said, “Mr. Advani is an evergreen achiever. In the NFT space too, he will triumph. His fans should get ready to welcome him on the space.”

The sports and art economy is going digital. Colexion is the first company in the world which is making a Virtual NFT museum for celebrities. The journey of the celebrity from the struggling days to stardom will be depicted in this museum. “We believe in making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world. We are also ensuring a transparent ecosystem that makes us stand apart and the first choice of celebrities across the world,” said Aggarwal.

Colexion has already roped in more than a hundred celebrities including cricketers, actors from the film industry, and artists from other domains. New Zealand cricketer Brendon McCullum, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, and West Indies Kieron Pollard are among the celebrity sportsmen of international repute who have signed up with the company.