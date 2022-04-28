India Probable Playing XI For South Africa T20I Series

The India-South Africa Twenty20 International series will begin on June 9 with the first T20I being played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. The final T20I will be held in Bengaluru on June 19, with the other venues for the five-match series being Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Rajkot.

The Indian team head coach, Rahul Dravid, and skipper Rohit will consider and explore all options to select a potential squad for the ICC T20 World Cup later in October-November.

Senior Indian player Virat Kohli, who was rested for the Sri Lanka T20I series, is facing tough days in the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2022. The former RCB captain has scored 128 runs in nine innings at an average of 16. He has two golden ducks in a row.

Despite his lack of form, whether Kohli will play in the upcoming T20I or will be dropped is the main question that doing rounds on social media.

According to Cricbuzz, Kohli will not be dropped from the squad in any format unless the former captain chooses to rest or retire. Based on IPL performance, selectors are considering Prasidh Krishna and Umran Malik to give a spot in T20I