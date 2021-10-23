India Pakistan T20 Match Time, Date and Live updates

The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament kicks off today, October 23. The first match is between Australia and South Africa, followed by England and the West Indies match at 7.30 pm.

However, the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place on Sunday (October 24), with a billion fans worldwide tuning in.

Former cricketers from both sides have also expressed their thoughts, choosing favorites and predicting the match-winner.

Here is the complete information about India vs Pakistan match.

Match Date:

The match between India and Pakistan is scheduled for October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Match Time:

The match will start at 7.30 Pm

How to watch the match:

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be on Disney+ HotStar