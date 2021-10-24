India-Pakistan Match a Star Studded Affair, Which Tollywood, Bollywood Actors Went to Dubai?

Stars shined down at the Dubai stadium on Sunday evening as India took on Pakistan in a T20 maiden World Cup Match. While the stadium was packed with cricket Enthusiasts from around the globe who came to watch this thriller, there was no dearth of Indian actors who flew down to Dubai to watch the live match.

Tollywood actor Varun Tej, Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta were among those spotted at the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Shah Rukh Khan was missing from the match, which is understandable considering his family circumstances. Khan fans say that he would never have missed the India-Pakistan match for the world.

Telugu icon Star Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu chose to watch the match in the comforts of their homes.