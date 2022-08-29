India-Pakistan Match Gets Record Viewership

Asia Cup 2022 Ind Vs Pak: In an edge of seat thriller, India beat Pakistan at the Dubai International cricket stadium. Even though India lost quick wickets, Jadeja and Hardik Pandya did a great job of holding to their wickets with mind-blowing shots.

Indian cricket fans who had lost hope after the first innings were glued to their TV sets as Team India delivered a thrilling performance.

India won against Pakistan by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup 2022. The match got the highest viewership on OTT alone with the match being watched by some 1.7 crore plus people on Hotstar alone. This match perhaps recorded the highest TRPs too.

Some known faces from the celebrity circle including the likes of Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Rana Daggubati were seen among the spectators.

