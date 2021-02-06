India-Pakistan Cricket Fans Banter On Social Media After Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli In ICC Poll

Feb 06, 2021, 12:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

International Cricket council (ICC) has put out a poll on it's official Twitter account. The question is that who is this generation cover drive and the options given are Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Joe Root. Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored highest votes. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll and Babar has got 46% of votes where as Indian skipper Virat Kohli garnered 45.9% votes and next comes Kane Williamson and Joe Root. Here is the tweet made by ICC.

Mohammad Babar Azam is a Pakistani cricketer who captains Pakistan in all formats. He plays for Karachi Kings in Pakistan Super League and captains Central Punjab in domestic cricket.

