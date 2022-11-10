India Out Of T20 World Cup 2022

The Men in Blue journey in the T20 World Cup 2022 has ended as England won by 10 wickets in the second final.

England chased down a 169-run target against India in 16 overs at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, with Alex Hales hitting 86 not out off 47 balls and Jos Buttler scoring unbeaten 80 off 49 balls.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63 and Virat Kohli's 50 led India to a total of 168 for 6. England's Chris Jordan took three wickets but gave up 43 runs in four overs.