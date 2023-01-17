India Open 2023: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen vs Prannoy, PV Sindhu

India Open 2023 will begin on Tuesday, January 17, with a galaxy of stars arriving in New Delhi for the badminton competition. There are 242 players from 22 countries competing, with a 19-member Indian contingent at the start of a key season.

Olympic champions Viktor Axelsen, Chen Yufei, and Carolina Marin, among others, will compete for the top prize beginning Tuesday at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. Akane Yamaguchi, An Se Young, Lee Zii Jia, Loh Kean Yew, and three-time champion Ratchanok Intanton are among the overseas stars competing.

Indian players have been dealt difficult draws in the first Super 750 tournament of the season. Lakshya Sen, the defending champion, begins his campaign against World No. 8 HS Prannoy, a week after falling to his compatriot in three games in the Malaysia Open Super 1000.

Meanwhile, PV Sindhu, who has returned to competition following a ligament injury, will be trying to regain form at her home event, which she won in 2017, defeating Carolina Marin in a thrilling match. Kidambi Srikanth, who won the title in 2015, will start his campaign against World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

India Open 2023 Schedule:

First Round: January 17 and 18

Second Round: January 19

Quarterfinals: January 20

Semi-finals: January 21

Finals: January 22

Where to watch India Open 2023?

Sports 18 has satellite rights, while Voot Select will broadcast the live streaming