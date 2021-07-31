India at Olympics: PV Sindhu loses to Tai Tzu-Ying in Semis

The Indian Badminton Star PV Sindhu lost in the women's singles semifinal to Tai Tzu-Ying of Chinese Taipei, the former world number one and second seed.

Tai won the match in 40 minutes, 21-18, 21-12, to set up a final against top seed Chen Yu Fei of China.

Sindhu appeared to have a game plan in the first round, as she took an 11-8 lead. Tai, on the other hand, came back with a vengeance. She started playing right away and tricked Sindhu with deceptive drop strokes.

Tai dominated the second set to set up a summit matchup with Chen Yu Fei of China. Sindhu will now compete for the bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao.

