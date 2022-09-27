India ODI Squad For South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan To Lead, Sanju Samson Deputy, Sources

BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for the ODI series against South Africa. As per reports, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the Indian team and Sanju Samson will be the deputy.

According to BCCI sources, the captaincy would be handed over to Dhawan since the T20 World Cup-bound players are expected to be rested for the ODIs.

The eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13 this year. Furthermore, with the absence of head coach Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman is set to stay with the squad as a coach, but Dravid may return for the T20I leg of the series against South Africa.

Also Read: Hyderabad City Police Uses Hyderabad Match Clip to Promote Road Safety

Predicted Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ruthuraj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Rajdat Patidhar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Prasidh Malik, Kuldeep Sen