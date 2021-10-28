India New Zealand T20 Match Time, Date and Live updates

In the highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan, the match turns to Pakistan's side. India started their journey in the T20 World Cup with a 10 wicket loss against Pakistan.

The next match for India in the T20 World Cup is against New Zealand. Pakistan also defeated New Zealand in their second game. Pakistan now has four points and is at the top of the table in Group 2.

On the other hand, India and New Zealand did not win the matches. So, both countries seem to be winning the match. So, this Sunday's (October 31) match will be crucial for both teams.

Here is the complete information about India vs New Zealand match.

Match date:

The match between India and New Zealand is scheduled for October 31 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Match Time:

The match will start at 7.30 pm.

How to watch the match:

The match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and live streaming will be on Disney+ HotStar