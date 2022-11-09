India Named as Host Country for 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship

India will host the 2023 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship. The International Boxing Association (IBA) made this announcement at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, ANI reported. The world champion Nikhat Zareen was also present in the press meet.

Prior to the announcement of naming India as a host country to hold the marquee event next year, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the International Boxing Association (IBA) and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in the presence of IBA President Umar Kremlev and BFI President Ajay Singh.

The marquee boxing event will see a total prize pool of approximately Rs 19.50 crore and the gold medallists will be awarded with approximately Rs 81 lakh. BFI and IBA will introduce a historic bout review system at the championships.



Umar Kremlev is at the forefront in promoting the sport across the countries. He became the president of IBA in 2020 and this is his maiden visit to India.

“This is my first visit and it has been fantastic so far. India is very passionate about boxing and conducting the World Championship here will be the perfect opportunity to celebrate the innumerable victories as well as inspire many more women to take up the sport and popularise the game more than ever. BFI has worked effortlessly to develop boxing in India and the region and I'm sure they will stage an event to remember,” IBA President Umar Kremlev said in an official statement released by BFI.

IBA President @Kremlev_U expresses his delight over Women's World Boxing Championships 2023 to be held in India. 🗣️🇮🇳 Listen in 🎬#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/MBXhQ96qcI — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) November 9, 2022

“We are delighted that New Delhi has been named as the host for the World Championships 2023. Hosting three major championships in a span of seven years showcases India's ability to build infrastructure and capabilities. This is also a reflection of the trust and importance of India in the world of boxing,” BFI President Ajay Singh said.

Nikhat Zareen said she was super excited and looking forward to playing in front of the home crowds. She said the marquee event will inspire millions of young girls to take up the sport.

“The countdown has already begun and I am looking forward to defending my title here in New Delhi,” Zareen said.

(With ANI inputs)

