India Must Maintain High Net Run Rate Against Scotland to Qualify for Semis

India registered their first T20 World Cup win on Wednesday against Afghanistan this season to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The next match for India is against Scotland on November 5 (today) at 7.30 pm at Dubai International Stadium.

As we know, to reach the semi-finals, India has to win all the games by a huge margin by scoring the highest run rate. Based on the predictions, India will win this match. But India has to win by a high margin so that India will get a higher net run rate.

Here are the predictions on how the net run rate will help India:

In group 2, Afghanistan has the highest net run rate with +1. 481. If Afghanistan wins their next match against New Zealand on Sunday, their net run rate will be high and they will move to second place with 6 points. If New Zealand loses against Afghanistan, they will get six points, but they will get a lower net run rate. If New Zealand wins the game, they will directly go to the semi-finals.

Anything can happen in the T20 format. For safety reasons in today's match, India has to beat Scotland with a huge difference. Then only India can get close to Afghanistan.

If India is batting first:

Like in the Afghanistan match, India has to score a minimum of 200 runs and has to win by 110 runs. Then only India's net run rate can reach +1.471. However, India has another game in the super12 stage against Namibia. In today's match, India can win by 75 runs, but they have to cover the remaining runs from the last match.

If India is chasing first:

The pressure is on the bowlers to restrict Scotland to a low score and India has to complete the target in 10 overs.

To enter India's semi-finals, Afghanistan needs to win against New Zealand in Sunday's match. Then only the net run rate will workout on India's side.