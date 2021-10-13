India Makes One Change in T20 World Cup Squad, Deets Inside

The BCCI had announced a key change in India's squad for the T20 World Cup. Following a discussion with team management, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad for the T20 World Cup. Axar Patel, an all-rounder who was part of the 15-man squad, has been added to the list of standby players.

Umran Malik of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Harshal Patel of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will also assist India's preparations in Dubai. Venkatesh Iyer of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Avesh Khan of the Delhi Capitals will also be part of the Virat Kohli-led squad.

India’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Standby players:

Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel