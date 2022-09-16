India Maharajas - World Giants Special Match Date, Time and Streaming Details

India Maharajas and World Giants will face off against each other in the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday ( September 16) to celebrate the 75 years of Independence

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will captain the India Maharajas. Mohammad Kaif and Harbhajan Singh will also represent the India Maharajas team.

Jacques Kallis, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Dala Steyn will all play for the Giants. It will be a fantastic spectacle to witness the thrilling encounter on Friday.

Here are the other details regarding the special match:

When will the India Maharajas and World Giants match take place?

The special match between the India Maharajas and World Giants will be played on September 16

Match Time and Venue:

The match will be played at Eden Gardens at 7:30 PM.

Which channel will broadcast the India Maharajas and World Giants match?

On TV:

Star Sports Network will broadcast the India Maharajas and World Giants match.

Online: Live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squad:

India Maharajas Squad:

Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammad Kaif, S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Sodhi, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Naman Ojha, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, RP Singh, Ajay Jadeja.

World Giants Squad:

Eoin Morgan (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes, Asghar Afghan, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Hamilton Masakadza, Kevin O Brien, Nathan McCullum, Matt Prior, Denesh Ramdin, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee.