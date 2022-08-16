India Loses Under 17 Women's World Cup Hosting Rights, Find Out why

India is scheduled to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October 2022 in October. However, now India has lost its hosting rights because the FIFA council has suspended the All India Football Federation.

"The FIFA Council Bureau has decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect owing to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a major violation of the FIFA Statutes," according to a FIFA official media statement.

"The suspension will be removed whenever an order to form a committee of administrators to take over the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee is revoked and the AIFF administration reclaims full control of the AIFF's daily operations," the statement reads.

"The suspension implies that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, which was scheduled to take place in India from 11 to 30 October 2022, would not be conducted as planned," the statement reads further.

FIFA is evaluating the next measures for the event and will bring the subject to the Council Bureau if and when appropriate. FIFA is in continual constructive contact with India's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, and it is confident that the situation can be resolved favorably.