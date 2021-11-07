India Knocked out of T20 World Cup, Semifinals Dream Shattered After Afg Loses to NZ

New Zealand displayed a great show against Afghanistan and won by eight wickets in their last match of the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. In the first ten overs, Afghanistan lost four wickets. The New Zealand bowlers restricted the batsmen and did not give boundaries in the final overs. In the last 13 balls, New Zealand gave nine runs and took four wickets

Compared to New Zealand and Afghanistan, New Zealand is stronger with the bat and bowl. Many predicted that New Zealand will win the match. But, India's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals depended on that match. Even if India won against Namibia there is no use. So, many Indian cricket fans hoped for a miracle and cheered the Afghanistan players.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2021 Group Teams That Qualified For Semi-Finals

Coming to India: as we know, if Afghanistan wins the match, India has a chance to enter the semi-finals. Even though the Afghan team fought well against the New Zealand team, they lost the match.

Now, in group 2, Pakistan and New Zealand have qualified for the semi-finals, and India has been knocked out of the tournament.