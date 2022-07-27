India To Host ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday that India will host the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup. On Tuesday, India, Bangladesh, England, and Sri Lanka were announced as the four hosts of ICC women's white-ball competitions from 2024 to 2027.

The ICC has confirmed that Bangladesh will host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, while England will host the 2026 edition. The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup will be held in India. After a decade, India got the rights to host the Women's 50-over World Cup

The hosts were chosen through a bidding procedure monitored by an ICC Board sub-committee led by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

"We were eager to host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, and we are delighted to have been awarded the hosting rights for this iconic event on the women's calendar. India hosted the 50-over women's World Cup in 2013, and the sport has evolved dramatically since then. Women's cricket is becoming increasingly popular, which is a positive development. The BCCI will work closely with the ICC to meet all conditions," Ganguly was cited in an ICC release as saying.