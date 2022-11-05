India Has Just One Chance to Enter Semis, Deets Inside

India will face Zimbabwe in their last group stage encounter on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India must win the match in order to advance to the semi-finals.

India presently has six points from four matches, winning three (against Pakistan, the Netherlands, and Bangladesh) and losing one (against South Africa). South Africa, along with India, is the other team with five points from four matches. Pakistan and Bangladesh, both with four points, have a remote possibility of qualifying.

Zimbabwe, on the other side, is unlikely to qualify with only three points from four matches. India cannot afford to go soft on Zimbabwe. A win will ensure India's place in the semis, but the issue is what will happen if the match is a washout.

Melbourne has been one of the T20 World Cup venues most hit by rain. A week ago, both the Afghanistan vs Ireland and England vs. Australia matches were washed out at the MCG. If there is another downpour at the MCG on Sunday, both India and Zimbabwe will be granted a point. A single point would bring India's overall tally to 7 points, putting the Men in Blue in a strong position for qualifying.

