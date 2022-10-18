India has To Do This To Lift T20 World Cup Title

India will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 journey with a match against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. According to Suresh Raina, if India can overcome Pakistan in their opening match, then India will win the title.

In an interview with NDTV, he spoke about India's hopes in the World Cup. According to Raina, India would win the competition if it could overcome Pakistan.

Australia is currently hosting the first group round of the T20 World Cup, from which four teams will move on to the Super-12 stage.

Answering the question of India's winning chances in the T20 World Cup, Suresh Raina said, "We will win the World Cup if we defeat Pakistan in the tournament opener. The squad is playing great right now. Bumrah has been replaced by Shami, which will give the team a little extra flair. Arshdeep Singh and Suryakumar Yadav are here. Everyone is in excellent shape, and Virat Kohli is particularly attractive. We will be in good shape if we win the first game under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Currently, India is in Brisbane to play the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up matches. In the first warm-up match, India defeated Australia and is set to play against New Zealand on October 19.