India Docked Two Points For Slow Over Rate, Here Is Latest WTC Points

Team India, who lost by seven wickets to England in the fifth Test at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on Tuesday, has been docked two World Test Championship points for a sluggish over rate throughout the match. In addition to the penalty points, India has been penalised with 40% of their match fee for the offense.

The penalty points have a significant influence on the Indian team, which has slipped lower down the points table, giving Babar Azam's Pakistan an edge. India currently has 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), which was lower than Pakistan's PCT of 52.38 percent.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Huge Cut Out By AP Fans Ahead Of Thala's Birthday

Here is the updated WTC points table: