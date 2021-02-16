India Beats England In Second Test Chennai: Check Highlights

Ravichandran Ashwin, the big impact player for India, with bat and ball, on his home ground, as India crushed England by 317 runs in the second Test to level the 4-match series 1-1 in Chennai on Tuesday. Earlier, Rohit Sharma's 161 along with half-centuries from Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant helped India score 329 after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. Ashwin took five as England were bowled out for 134 on Day 2.Ashwin then hit his fifth Test century, while Kohli scored a superb 62 as the hosts then left England needing a miracle to win.

Chasing an improbable target of 482 on a vicious turner, England surrendered to the Indian spinners in the second session on Day 4, being bundled out for 164 in their second innings. This also ended England's six-match win streak away from home. England was 3 down overnight and lost their last 7 wickets in 35.2 overs on Day 4.

With this emphatic win, India also moved up to the second spot with 69.7 percentage points in the World Test Championship table, to bolster their chances of making it to the final in June. On the other hand, England fell to the fourth position. New Zealand has already qualified for the Lord's final to be played from June 18.