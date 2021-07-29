India Beats Argentina in Tokyo Olympics Hockey to Enter Quarter Finals

In Tokyo Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team thrashed defending champions Argentina 3-1 to reach the Olympic Games quarterfinals in the penultimate pool encounter on Thursday (July 29).

After a goalless first two quarters, Varun Kumar gave India the lead in the 43rd minute, before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) scored in the last minutes to seal the game.

Argentina's lone goal came in the 48th minute when Schuth Casella converted a penalty corner. With this win, India has reinforced their place as the second-best team in Pool A.

Argentina is currently in fifth place in their six-team pool and must defeat New Zealand in their final preliminary encounter on Friday to remain in contention for a quarterfinal position.

From each group, the top four advance to the final eight stages. On Friday, India will play Japan in their final group encounter.