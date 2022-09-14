India-Australia T20I Match In Hyderabad: Tickets Price And Where to Buy

IND vs AUS Hyderabad 2022: After a two-year gap, Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is gearing up to host the international match. It is known that India will play three-match T20I series against Australia, which begins on September 20. The third T20I match is set to play in Hyderabad on September 25 ( Sunday).

Hyderabad Cricket Association president Mohammad Azharuddin is busy making the arrangements for the match. The tickets for the third Twenty20 International match will be available for sale from Tomorrow (September 15) on the Paytm Insider app. Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that tight security measures will be taken on the match day.

Tickets for India - Australia match are in high demand. Ticket prices are expected to start at around Rs 800. The addition of GST has an impact on match ticket prices as well. There would also be a student discount on tickets at this stadium.

How to buy tickets:

The tickets are available online at Paytm Insider. The tickets can also be purchased offline at stadium counters.

India T20I squad against Australia:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah