Indian All-Rounder Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022

A big blow for the Indian team ahead of the Super 4. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a right knee injury. Axar Patel will join the team as Ravindra Jadeja's replacement

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon, " stated in the BCCI release

It is known that Ravindra Jadeja was one of the crucial players in India's win against Pakistan in the first match of Asia Cup 2022, where India won by 4 wickets. He scored 35 runs off 29 balls including two fours and two sixes. In the match against Hongkong, Ravindra Jadeja picked one wicket and gave only 15 runs in his four overs.

India will play their next match on Sunday.

NEWS - Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad.



More details here - https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Sensational Comments on Rohit Sharma Captaincy