Independence Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar, IPL Teams Wish Fellow Indians

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and the IPL teams have led the way in sending their best wishes as India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence on Sunday, August 15th.

The teams have already begun preparing for the forthcoming season in IPL 2021 Phase 2, which begins in less than a month.

The franchises, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have offered their best wishes, demonstrating their love for the country.