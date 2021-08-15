Independence Day 2021: PM Modi Praises Olympics Athletes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed members of the Indian delegation at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, following the Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever gold medalist in track and field, and Mirabai Chanu, as well as officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), were among those present at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.

PM Modi praised Indian Olympic athletes in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, saying the country was proud of them for bringing honor to the country and inspiring future generations.

I pay tribute to our #Tokyo2020 Olympians who made our nation proud. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired our young generation: PM @narendramodi

"There was an era when sports were not considered mainstream. Parents used to tell their children that if they continued to play, they would ruin their lives. Sports and fitness are becoming more popular in the country. This was seen throughout the Olympics this year, "PM Modi stated.

"It is a symbol of pride that India's daughters are performing admirably, whether in board examinations or at the Olympics," PM Modi remarked.

Approximately 240 Olympians, support staff, SAI, and sports federation executives were also invited to walk the Gyan Path in front of the Ramparts.